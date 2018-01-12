Royals' Nathan Karns: Avoids arbitration with Royals
Karns (forearm) agreed to a one-year, $1.375 million deal with Kansas City on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Karns recorded a 4.17 ERA and 1.19 WHIP over 45.1 innings during the first two months of the year, but went down with forearm tightness in late May, which led to season-ending surgery to treat thoracic outlet syndrome. At this point, it's expected that he will be able to return prior to Opening Day, although there hasn't been an update on his status in the past couple months. Nevertheless, once Karns is able to regain his health, the right-hander should jump right back into the rotation for the Royals.
