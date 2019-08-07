Karns was released by the Orioles on Wednesday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Karns will hit the open market after being designated for assignment in July and subsequently passing through waivers untouched. The veteran right-hander made four appearances with Baltimore earlier in the season -- allowing seven hits while posting a 5:3 K:BB across 5.1 scoreless innings -- before landing on the IL with a forearm strain.

