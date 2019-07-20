Karns (forearm) tossed a 20-pitch simulated game Saturday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Karns' return to the Orioles finally looks to be in sight after he's spent more than three months on the shelf with right forearm tightness. The long reliever has already completed four minor-league rehab appearances this month and expects to be ready for reinstatement from the 60-day injured list at the beginning of August, when the Orioles will have wrapped up a nine-game West Coast road trip.

