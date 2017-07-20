Royals' Nathan Karns: Surgery went as expected
Karns (forearm) underwent a successful thoracic outlet syndrome surgery Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
Karns is set to return for spring training next season after deciding on season-ending surgery last week. The right-hander had been dealing with forearm soreness since mid-May, and will take the next eight months to rest, recover and rehab prior to the 2018 season.
More News
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Decides on season-ending surgery•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Not throwing in towel on 2017•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Likely to need season-ending surgery•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Will throw off mound Tuesday•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Moves to 60-day DL•
-
Royals' Nathan Karns: Progressing slowly in rehab•
-
Don't give up on these 12
With nearly two-thirds of the season in the books, you're probably thinking players are who...
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...