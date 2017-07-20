Karns (forearm) underwent a successful thoracic outlet syndrome surgery Wednesday, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.

Karns is set to return for spring training next season after deciding on season-ending surgery last week. The right-hander had been dealing with forearm soreness since mid-May, and will take the next eight months to rest, recover and rehab prior to the 2018 season.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast