Perez (thumb) will start at catcher and bat third Tuesday in Pittsburgh.
Perez looked like a strong candidate to receive his first day off of the season Tuesday after he exited Monday's 3-2 win over the Tigers with a jammed thumb, but he'll keep his ironman streak intact after the injury was apparently only a minor concern. The 30-year-old backstop has played an integral role in the Royals' MLB-best 14-7 start to the season, posting a .771 OPS while shepherding a pitching staff that has exceeded expectations thus far.
