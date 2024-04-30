Perez (back) is starting at first base and batting cleanup Tuesday against the Blue Jays.

Perez was scratched from Monday's starting nine due to back tightness, but he made an appearance off the bench and is back in the lineup a day later. The 33-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to 2024 with seven homers, 26 RBI and a .346/.404/.596 slash line through 29 games.