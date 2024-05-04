Perez went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run during Friday's 7-1 victory over the Rangers.
Perez's three-run shot off Jose Urena capped off a six-run seventh inning for the Royals and extended the backstop's hitting streak to four games. He has yet to show any signs of slowing down at the plate, slashing .351/.413/.605 with eight homers and 30 RBI across his first 126 plate appearances.
