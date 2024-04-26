Share Video

Perez went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run during Thursday's 2-1 win over the Blue Jays.

Although Thursday's game was called after five innings due to poor weather, Perez managed to make an impact, swatting a two-run shot off Jose Berrios in the first frame. Over the Royals last two series', Perez is batting .435 with eight RBI and one strikeout across 27 plate appearances.

