Perez (groin) will catch and bat cleanup Wednesday versus the White Sox in the first game of a doubleheader.

Perez missed Monday's game after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left groin strain and had been slated to sit out Tuesday's contest before it was rained out. However, with another day of rest he is back in there for Wednesday's afternoon game. Freddy Fermin will surely catch the second game Wednesday, but it's possible Perez could play first base or serve as the designated hitter.