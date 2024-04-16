Perez (groin) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's contest versus the White Sox.
Perez will miss a second straight start after being diagnosed with a Grade 1 left groin strain. He intends to attempt to play through the injury, but with an afternoon game Wednesday representing the Royals' final game of their road trip, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Perez at least held out until Friday following Thursday's off day. Freddy Fermin will catch Tuesday.
More News
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Dealing with groin strain•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Sitting out Monday's game•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Managing groin, hip issues•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Pops 250th career homer•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Provides lone run in loss•
-
Royals' Salvador Perez: Perfect at plate Friday•