Perez (groin) went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a 4-2 win over the White Sox in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Perez returned from a Grade 1 left groin strain Wednesday and delivered the key hit in the Royals' matinee win. He also went 0-for-2 with two walks in the nightcap while serving as the designated hitter. He appears good to go moving forward after the injury scare. The veteran catcher is off to a hot start with five homers, 17 RBI, nine runs scored and two doubles while slashing .324/.370/.574 over 18 contests this season.