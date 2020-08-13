Perez went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run, three RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

Perez pretty much single-handedly carried the Royals' offense, scoring twice and plating three runs. He's showing little rust after missing a full season following Tommy John surgery; Perez is now up to .329/.341/.557 with four homers. The 30-year-old is seeing his usual heavy workload, playing every day between catcher and DH.