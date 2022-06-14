The Royals promoted Gentry from High-A Quad Cities to Double-A Northwest Arkansas on Tuesday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Gentry received the call to Double-A after he slashed an impressive .333/.434/.516 with a 13.5 percent walk rate in 152 plate appearances during his second tour of the High-A level. The 23-year-old is regarded as a shaky defender in the corner outfield, so being able to consistently hit for power and drawing walks at a steady clip will likely be the key to him advancing through the Kansas City farm system.