Smith (0-2) was charged with his first blown save of the season Wednesday and took the loss against Baltimore, giving up two runs on two hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning. he struck out one.

Entering the game in the bottom of the ninth inning and the Royals ahead 3-2, the veteran lefty loaded the bases on two walks and a single before James McCann walked it off with a line drive to left field. Smith has had a rough start to the season, coughing up six runs in his first 2.2 innings with a 2:4 K:BB, but James McArthur is also struggling and has allowed at least one run in all three of his appearances, including a two-spot Wednesday. Should someone else in the bullpen step up, Smith's hold on the closer role for Kansas City seems very tenuous.