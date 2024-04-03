Smith threw a scoreless ninth inning and struck out one batter to earn the save in Tuesday's 4-1 victory over the Orioles.

Smith surrendered four runs in one inning during his season debut Saturday, but he was able to shake it off and turn in a flawless outing Tuesday to pick up his first save of the new campaign. The 34-year-old seems to still be the Royals' preferred choice to handle the ninth inning, but John Schreiber, who threw a scoreless eighth inning Tuesday for his second hold of the year, and James McArthur remain in the conversation for save opportunities.