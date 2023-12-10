Smith agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Royals on Sunday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran left-hander made his MLB debut with the Royals back in 2012 and will make a return to the organization over a decade later. Smith recorded 22 saves with the Rangers last season but struggled down the stretch and fell out of the closer role ahead of the playoffs. He finished the year with a 4.40 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 55:17 K:BB across 57.1 innings, and he could be in the mix for saves with Kansas City in 2024.