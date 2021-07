Heineman was released by the Reds on Monday and is expected to head to Japan.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 68 games at the MLB level, hitting just .172/.249/.325. He fared even worse in 19 games for the Reds this season, posting a .100/.206/.300 slash line. Unless he takes a significant leap with regular playing time in Japan, his MLB career could potentially be over.