Maness was granted his release from the Royals on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Maness will look to latch on with another organization as a starter. He's appeared in five games for Triple-A Omaha this season -- with only one coming as a starter -- and posted a 4.63 ERA through 11.2 innings of work. The 29-year-old has never started a game in the majors, though he's pitched in 252 contests as a reliever, including eight for Kansas City in 2017.