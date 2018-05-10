Seth Maness: Granted release from Kansas City
Maness was granted his release from the Royals on Thursday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.
Maness will look to latch on with another organization as a starter. He's appeared in five games for Triple-A Omaha this season -- with only one coming as a starter -- and posted a 4.63 ERA through 11.2 innings of work. The 29-year-old has never started a game in the majors, though he's pitched in 252 contests as a reliever, including eight for Kansas City in 2017.
