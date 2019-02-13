Maness agreed to a contract earlier in February with the High Point Rockers of the independent Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

The 30-year-old will look to keep his playing career alive outside of affiliated ball after he was unable to secure a minor-league contract that included an invitation to big-league spring training. Maness has a career 3.21 ERA over 252 career relief appearances in the majors but hasn't surfaced at the game's highest level since 2017 with the Royals.