Rangers' Seth Maness: Signs with Rangers
Maness signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Maness will immediately report to Triple-A Nashville, where he is scheduled to start Thursday. The veteran right-hander hasn't pitched in the majors since 2017, though he owns a respectable 3.21 ERA across 247 career big-league innings (five seasons). Look for Maness to serve as organizational pitching depth for Texas.
