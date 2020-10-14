Maness said Wednesday that he has retired from professional baseball, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Based on Hayes' report, Maness may still be open to resuming his career if the right offer comes along, but for now, the 32-year-old is turning his focus to transitioning into coaching. Maness most recently pitched in affiliated ball in 2019, posting a 5.38 ERA over 117 innings with the Rangers' Triple-A affiliate in Nashville. Prior to that, Maness made 252 relief appearances with the Cardinals and Royals between 2013 and 2017, logging a 3.21 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 5.6 K/9, 47 holds and seven saves across 247 innings.