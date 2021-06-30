Washington granted McFarland his unconditional release from his minor-league contract Wednesday.

Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post speculates that McFarland asked for his release after the Nationals bypassed the lefty for a call-up earlier this week in favor of another southpaw reliever at Triple-A Rochester in Kyle Lobstein. McFarland made 18 appearances out of the Rochester bullpen, posting a 5.25 ERA and 1.17 WHIP across 24 innings.

More News