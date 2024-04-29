McFarland (1-0) got the win against the Orioles on Sunday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.

McFarland's dominant eighth frame saw him locate eight of 10 pitches for strikes, a particularly impressive display of efficiency. The veteran southpaw has had a couple of stumbles overall, but McFarland has mostly been a reliable bullpen workhorse for manager Mark Kotsay. Factoring in Sunday's appearance, he's already logged 11.1 innings across 16 appearances, posting a 3.97 ERA and recording four holds in addition to his one victory.