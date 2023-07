The Mets designated McFarland for assignment Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

With Jose Quintana returning from the 60-day injured list Friday, McFarland will be cast off the team to free up a spot on the 40-man roster. The 34-year-old lefty pitched just 1.2 innings during his time in New York, allowing one run and striking out two batters. He's been solid in Triple-A, so it's possible another team claims McFarland off waivers.