McFarland signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The veteran lefty spent the first four years of his career (2013 to 2016) in Baltimore, recording a 4.27 ERA and 1.55 WHIP. Over the last two seasons, he owns a 6.55 ERA at the MLB level, throwing 32.2 frames for the Cardinals last year and just 1.2 for the Mets this season.