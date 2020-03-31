The Fantasy Baseball Today Crew's All-Decade Teams for 2010 through 2019
Who were the best players of the last decade? We built our All-Decade teams for 2010 through 2019, and there were plenty of disagreements.
With the season delayed, we've got a bit more time to ourselves these days, and we're trying to fill it as best as we can on the Fantasy Baseball Today podcast. We're still prepping for the 2020 season — we discussed the biggest question marks for the top-six players on Monday's episode, among other things — but we're also coming up with ways to distract ourselves with some more fun topics.
Last week, it was a draft of the best fictional baseball players of all time, but we brought things back to reality Tuesday by putting together our All-Decade teams for 2010-19. And it was a fascinating argument.
For example: If it wasn't for Chris Sale's Tommy John surgery, five of the six starting pitchers who made our lists would have still been top-20 starters for the 2020 season. At a position that seems to fluctuate every year, the likes of Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander, and Clayton Kershaw who are reliable every year are worth their weight in gold.
On the other hand, while shortstop is the deepest position in Fantasy in 2020, it was surprisingly hard to come up with a good answer for the 2010-19 era. The best players early in the decade couldn't keep up their production, while the best players of the last few years mostly didn't make the leap to stardom until the last few years. That left us picking from short-term stars or a few players with longevity who didn't quite measure up at their best.
We broke our picks down on the podcast, with some great discussions and disagreements around outfield, first base, and shortstop in particular. Here's the podcast, and here are our teams:
Chris Towers' Team
PLAYER
AVG
R
HR
RBI
SB
C
0.302
594
140
673
23
1B
0.292
806
243
807
127
2B
0.315
734
128
538
254
3B
0.307
696
227
801
10
SS
0.276
810
67
589
269
OF
0.305
903
285
752
200
OF
0.294
770
241
811
166
OF
0.286
868
221
765
165
U
0.281
774
346
961
50
PLAYER
ERA
WHIP
W
K
SV
SP
Clayton Kershaw
2.31
0.96
156
2179
0
SP
Max Scherzer
3.12
1.07
161
2452
0
SP
Justin Verlander
3.10
1.08
160
2260
0
SP
Chris Sale
3.03
1.03
109
2007
12
SP
3.18
1.11
155
1872
0
RP
2.08
0.95
31
898
346
RP
2.35
0.91
30
903
301
AKA, the best team. My most controversial picks were Goldschmidt and Braun. By my calculation, Braun was the No. 2 player in Fantasy for the decade, so it doesn't seem too controversial to me. Recency bias may be at play there, as Braun's best seasons were in the first half of the decade, but with just a few exceptions he was pretty consistently a first-round pick from 2010 through 2016. He had two 30-homer, 30-steal seasons in a row, and if you take out his weird 2016, he hit .303/.368/.532 while averaging 29 homers, 21 steals, 97 RBI, and 92 runs. He was one of the premiere five-category studs in the game.
And the same logic drove my Goldschmidt pick. The rest of the team went with Miguel Cabrera, and I have them neck and neck in value over the stretch. The tiebreakers for me come with Goldschmidt's eight seasons as a must-start Fantasy option to Cabrera's seven, plus Goldschmidt's significant edge in steals. He was 12th in home runs for the decade, and only Trout and Justin Upton ahead of him had more than 100 steals. I'll take that kind of all-around dominance on my team.
Scott White's Team
PLAYER
AVG
R
HR
RBI
SB
C
Buster Posey
0.302
594
140
673
23
1B
Miguel Cabrera
0.317
799
268
941
14
2B
Jose Altuve
0.315
734
128
538
254
3B
0.295
626
227
734
16
SS
0.293
494
160
537
26
OF
Mike Trout
0.305
903
285
752
200
OF
0.268
686
308
785
41
OF
Andrew McCutchen
0.286
868
221
765
165
U
Nelson Cruz
0.281
774
346
961
50
PLAYER
ERA
WHIP
W
K
SV
SP
Clayton Kershaw
2.31
0.96
156
2179
0
SP
Max Scherzer
3.12
1.07
161
2452
0
SP
Justin Verlander
3.10
1.08
160
2260
0
SP
Chris Sale
3.03
1.03
109
2007
12
SP
Zack Greinke
3.18
1.11
155
1872
0
RP
Craig Kimbrel
2.08
0.95
31
898
346
RP
Kenley Jansen
2.35
0.91
30
903
301
Scott's most controversial picks were Troy Tulowitzki and Giancarlo Stanton, a player Scott has as a bust for 2020. Stanton was a great player during the 2010s, ranking third in home runs, but I only have him as a borderline top-20 player for the decade, for the same reason so many of you are avoiding him in your 2020 drafts: He couldn't stay healthy. When he was healthy, Stanton was an elite hitter, ranking seventh in OPS and third in slugging percentage, but he just wasn't healthy enough. Stanton hit more than 40 homers in a season just once in the decade, despite being on-pace for 50-plus on two separate occasions and 40-plus four other times. I don't mind drafting an injury-prone hitter at a discount, but I can't overlook it for this team.
As for Tulowitzki, it is largely a similar scenario. When he was on the field, Tulowitzki was the best hitting shortstop in the league, sporting an OPS nearly 30 points better than Carlos Correa or Francisco Lindor have. Before injuries caught up to him, he was a perennial first-rounder, with speed and power and an average north of .300 nearly every year. However, he played more than 120 games just five times, never once getting to even 145.
Frank Stampfl's Team
PLAYER
AVG
R
HR
RBI
SB
C
Buster Posey
0.302
594
140
673
23
1B
Miguel Cabrera
0.317
799
268
941
14
2B
0.3
828
237
878
34
3B
Nolan Arenado
0.295
626
227
734
16
SS
Elvis Andrus
0.276
810
67
589
269
OF
Mike Trout
0.305
903
285
752
200
OF
0.251
781
285
764
56
OF
Andrew McCutchen
0.286
868
221
765
165
U
Nelson Cruz
0.281
774
346
961
50
PLAYER
ERA
WHIP
W
K
SV
SP
Clayton Kershaw
2.31
0.96
156
2179
0
SP
Max Scherzer
3.12
1.07
161
2452
0
SP
Justin Verlander
3.10
1.08
160
2260
0
SP
Chris Sale
3.03
1.03
109
2007
12
SP
Zack Greinke
3.18
1.11
155
1872
0
RP
Craig Kimbrel
2.08
0.95
31
898
346
RP
2.23
1.02
33
883
273
You'll notice I haven't mentioned anything about pitching yet, and for good reason: There was no disagreement between Scott, Frank and I on the starters, and Scott and I both had Aroldis Chapman as our No. 3 closers of the decade, so we couldn't find much reason to disagree on Frank's choice there. There also wasn't much disagreement on Frank's pick of Robinson Cano as the top second baseman, even though he was the only one of the four to make that choice. Again, Cano fell just short of Altuve for Scott, Adam and I, with Altuve's speed and elite years overcoming Cano's consistent bat.
However, there was plenty of room for disagreement at shortstop. And, to be frank, Andrus feels like a pretty disappointing choice for the top player of the decade at a position that is totally stacked these days. Andrus hit .300 once in the decade, and hit double-digit home runs just one more time, so he was hardly an elite Fantasy option. However, he stole 20 or more bases nine times, with 30 or more in three of the first four seasons. He was never an exciting option, but Andrus finished as the No. 1 player at the position more than any player, and sort of ended up as the default choice.
Adam Aizer's Team
PLAYER
AVG
R
HR
RBI
SB
C
Buster Posey
0.302
594
140
673
23
1B
Miguel Cabrera
0.317
799
268
941
14
2B
Jose Altuve
0.315
734
128
538
254
3B
Nolan Arenado
0.295
626
227
734
16
SS
Elvis Andrus
0.276
810
67
589
269
OF
Mike Trout
0.305
903
285
752
200
OF
0.301
613
139
470
126
OF
0.304
713
172
511
129
U
Nelson Cruz
0.281
774
346
961
50
PLAYER
ERA
WHIP
W
K
SV
SP
Clayton Kershaw
2.31
0.96
156
2179
0
SP
Max Scherzer
3.12
1.07
161
2452
0
SP
Justin Verlander
3.10
1.08
160
2260
0
SP
Chris Sale
3.03
1.03
109
2007
12
SP
3.40
1.17
111
1714
0
RP
Craig Kimbrel
2.08
0.95
31
898
346
RP
Kenley Jansen
2.35
0.91
30
903
301
Full disclosure: Adam originally had Madison Bumgarner in Chris Sale's place, before we talked him out of it, and he was the only member of the group to omit Zack Greinke as well. Hernandez isn't a bad pick, necessarily, with two seasons leading the league in ERA and 200-plus strikeouts every year from 2010-2014. Unfortunately, the decline phase hit King Felix hard, and he was basically finished as a high-end starter by 2016. I'm rooting for a come back season with the Braves, but Hernandez didn't really have the longevity to crack my list. Especially when compared to Greinke, who has a 2.90 ERA and 1.063 WHIP over the last five seasons. Hernandez's Hall of Fame argument is basically written and will rely on a high peak, while Greinke is still out here as one of the best pitchers in the game into his late-30s.
Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit
Dominate your league's most important day with our free Draft Kit. You'll get in-depth rankings, tiers, sleepers, breakout, busts & more.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for our free Fantasy Baseball Draft Kit.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Sleepers, breakouts, busts, strategy
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Alternatives to big-name players
Why pay up for a big-name player when you can get the same production later? Chris Towers identifies...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Turner
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Biggest questions for top 12
How long will Ronald Acuña remain an elite steals source? How will Gerrit Cole handle Yankee...
-
Best 2020 Fantasy baseball prospects
Award-winning Fantasy baseball expert Ariel Cohen has named the top 10 Fantasy baseball prospects...
-
Creating the perfect dynasty league
Want to create the perfect dynasty league? Scott White gives the backstory of his dynasty league...