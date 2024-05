The Tigers recalled Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.

Baddoo wasn't able to make the Tigers' Opening Day roster after going 3-for-25 with 13 strikeouts during spring training. The 25-year-old is slashing .257/.366/.478 with 11 stolen bases, four triples, four home runs and 16 RBI over 134 plate appearances in Triple-A. He appeared in 112 games with Detroit last season, posting a .218/.310/.372 with 11 home runs and 34 RBI over 357 plate appearances.