The Tigers recalled Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

Baddoo is up as a roster replacement for Kerry Carpenter (back), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The 25-year-old outfielder has spent virtually all of 2024 with Toledo, slashing .253/.360/.473 with six home runs and 16 stolen bases. Baddoo could see a little action in the outfield versus righties while he's up with the Tigers.