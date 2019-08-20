Tigers' Blaine Hardy: Gets injection for elbow
Hardy announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he underwent a successful procedure on his left elbow.
According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Hardy didn't require Tommy John surgery to address his lingering elbow injury but instead received a platelet-rich plasma injection from Dr. James Andrews. Hardy's season is now over as a result of the injection, but he's expected to have a rather normal offseason. The southpaw will be re-evaluated by Andrews in six weeks and could be cleared to resume working out if his elbow heals as anticipated.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
What recent developments could have longstanding effects? Scott White considers things from...
-
Bullpen: Hader, Rogers losing saves
The Braves appear to have found their closer, but the Brewers and Twins couldn't be any further...
-
Waivers: Subs for Sale, Tatis, Doolittle
If you lost one of your top players over the weekend, you may be feeling like all hope is lost....
-
Week 22 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The Rangers play eight games in Week 22, and the Orioles have a couple hitters who could surprise....
-
Week 22 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Scott White tiers the two-start pitchers for Week 22 — the good, the bad and the considerable...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, sims, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start