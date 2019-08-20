Hardy announced Tuesday via his personal Twitter account that he underwent a successful procedure on his left elbow.

According to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News, Hardy didn't require Tommy John surgery to address his lingering elbow injury but instead received a platelet-rich plasma injection from Dr. James Andrews. Hardy's season is now over as a result of the injection, but he's expected to have a rather normal offseason. The southpaw will be re-evaluated by Andrews in six weeks and could be cleared to resume working out if his elbow heals as anticipated.