Hardy (elbow) signed a minor-league deal with the Brewers which includes an invitation to big-league camp Thursday.
Hardy is unlikely to be competing for a job this spring, as he's still working his way back from Tommy John surgery, a procedure he underwent in March of 2020. A typical recovery timeline would see him ready for game action sometime over the summer. The veteran lefty could be a useful bullpen piece for the Brewers, as he owns a 3.73 career ERA, but he's far from a lock heading into his age-34 season and coming off major surgery.