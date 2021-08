Hardy had his contract selected by the Brewers on Sunday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The left-hander will head to the majors for the first time in 2021 after Hunter Strickland tested positive for COVID-19. Hardy hasn't pitched in the big leagues since 2019 and has a 3.50 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 43:17 K:BB across 46.1 innings at Triple-A Nashville this season.