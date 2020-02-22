Play

Hardy (elbow) threw a scoreless inning with a strikeout in Friday's exhibition game against the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers.

Hardy received a platelet-rich plasma injection to his left elbow in mid-August and missed the final two months of last season. It looks like he's fully healthy as spring training begins. The non-roster invite to camp faces an uphill battle to win a final spot in Minnesota's bullpen.

