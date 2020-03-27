Twins' Blaine Hardy: Undergoes Tommy John surgery
Hardy underwent Tommy John surgery last week, Phil Miller of the Star Tribune reports.
Hardy dealt with elbow issues last season and received platelet-rich plasma injection in August. That procedure evidently didn't have the desired results, so he elected to go under the knife. He won't be back in game action until the middle of the 2021 campaign.
