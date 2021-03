Hardy (elbow) appeared in his first game since February of 2020 on Saturday.

Hardy's 2020 season ended before it began when he underwent Tommy John surgery last March, but he was able to make it back to the mound less than a year later. Hardy appeared in 69 games for the Tigers across the 2018 and 2019 seasons and posted a respectable 3.87 ERA and 1.17 WHIP, so with him healthy again he will have a chance to earn a spot in the Brewers' bullpen.