Tigers' Bobby Wilson: To be waived Tuesday
Wilson will be waived by the Tigers on Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Wilson was reportedly placed on outright waivers by Detroit on Saturday, though there is a 72-hour window for other teams around the league to claim him. If he's still unclaimed by Tuesday afternoon, Wilson will have the option of being assigned to Triple-A Toledo or becoming a free agent, per McCosky.
