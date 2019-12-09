Wilson was named the manager of Double-A Frisco in the Rangers system Monday, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The move ends the 36-year-old's playing career. While Wilson never played more than 75 big-league games in a season, he did finish with 386 total games in the majors split over 10 seasons. He'll retired with a career .203/.258/.304 slash line and 18 homers, having appeared at the highest level for the Angels, Diamondbacks, Rays, Rangers, Tigers and Twins.