Wilson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Wilson went 1-for-3 with his first two RBI of the season while starting at catcher in Saturday's 10-6 loss. Though he's acted as the primary backstop since Grayson Greiner (back) landed on the injured list, Wilson will give way to John Hicks behind the dish for the third time in four games Sunday.

