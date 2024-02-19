The Tigers announced Monday that White is dealing with posterior right elbow discomfort and will complete a short period of rest before restarting his throwing program, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Though the Tigers seem optimistic that White's elbow soreness will be remedied by a few days of rest, the missed time during camp certainly isn't ideal for a reliever who is far from a lock to win a spot on Detroit's Opening Day roster. As a rookie in 2023, White made 33 appearances (two starts) for the big club, pitching to a 5.09 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 44:15 K:BB in 40.2 innings.