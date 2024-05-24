White is listed on the minor-league medical report for Double-A Erie with right elbow inflammation and began a throwing program this week for Erie, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.
White was sent to Triple-A in March by the Tigers with soreness from the same elbow, and it appears he began a throwing program this past week to work his way back from this injury. The righty pitcher has appeared at the Single-A, Double-A and Triple-A level this year, but he's currently doing his program at the Double-A level with the Erie Seawolves.
