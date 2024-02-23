White (elbow) will play catch this weekend and is scheduled for a bullpen session early next week, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was shut down from throwing for a few days early this week due to posterior right elbow discomfort, and his quick return to throwing is an encouraging development. White made his MLB debut last season and had a 5.09 ERA and 44:15 K:BB over 40.2 innings, and he should have a chance to earn a spot in Detroit's Opening Day bullpen once healthy.