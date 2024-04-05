Mize allowed three runs on five hits across 4.1 innings and did not factor into the decision in the first game of Thursday's doubleheader against the Mets. He gave up two walks and struck out four.

Mize was originally scheduled to start Tuesday, but that game was postponed twice due to inclement weather in New York. That may have thrown off the righty's normal routine, as he wasn't particularly sharp in his 2024 debut. This was also Mize's first appearance since April of 2022 following a lengthy recovery from Tommy John and back surgeries, so some rust was to be expected. The 26-year-old has plenty of upside, but the Tigers will likely exercise caution with him this year. Mize is tentatively set to take the mound again Tuesday against the Pirates.