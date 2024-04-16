Mize didn't factor in the decision Tuesday against the Rangers after he struck out six and allowed two runs on five hits and no walks over six innings.

It was an impressive performance from Mize, who kept the defending champs scoreless until the fifth inning, when Texas scratched across two runs on four hits. The right-hander generated just seven swinging strikes but still produced a season-high six strikeouts. After missing all of last season while recovering from Tommy John and back surgeries, Mize appears to have settled in through three starts with a 4.11 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 12:3 K:BB in 15.1 innings.