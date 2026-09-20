Mize allowed five runs on five hits and five walks while striking out two over three innings in a no-decision versus the Marlins on Saturday.

Mize has allowed 14 runs scored 17.2 innings across his four starts in September. Saturday's outing was a particular low point for the right-hander, as the five walks were a season high. Overall, he has a 3.96 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 109:36 K:BB through 127.1 innings over 25 starts, but he's at a 6.64 ERA across 40.2 innings in his nine starts for the Padres since he was dealt from the Tigers. Mize is tentatively projected to make his last start of the regular season at home versus the Diamondbacks.