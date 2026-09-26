Mize (6-10) allowed seven runs on seven hits, two walks and a hit batsman while striking out one over four innings to take the loss versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Mize gave up a home run in each of the first three innings. In his 10 starts as a Padre, he's posted a 7.46 ERA with 13 home runs allowed over 44.2 innings. He posted a 4.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 110:38 K:BB through 131.1 innings over 26 regular-season starts, but given his recent form, it'll be tough for San Diego to trust him with a start in the wild-card round.