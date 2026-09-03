Mize (5-9) took the loss Wednesday as the Padres fell 7-3 to the Reds, coughing up four runs on five hits and a walk over four innings. He struck out four.

The right-hander was once again dragged down by one bad frame, as all four Cincy runs against Mize crossed the plate in the second inning on a three-run homer by Juan Brito and a solo shot by Hector Rodriguez. Mize has more long balls allowed (six) than strikeouts (five) in his last three starts, stumbling to a 7.71 ERA and 1.54 WHIP in 11.2 innings over that stretch. He'll try to turn things around in his next outing, which lines up to come early next week at home against the Nationals.