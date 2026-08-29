Mize (5-8) took the loss against the Rays on Friday, allowing seven runs (two earned) on six hits and one walk with one strikeout over five innings.

Mize was mostly undone by a five-run fourth inning that included his own error. While he was healthy enough to throw 77 pitches after dealing with an ankle sprain, the 29-year-old generated just one whiff with his velocity down a tick on each of his offerings. He owns a 3.45 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 96:27 K:BB across 109.2 innings this season and appears in line to face the Yankees at home next weekend.