Mize (6-9) earned the win Monday, allowing two runs on eight hits and two walks over five innings against the Rockies. He did not record a strikeout.

Mize permitted plenty of traffic on the bases but ultimately limited the damage enough at Coors Field to pick up the win. The right-hander has struggled since joining the Padres, posting a 5.97 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 22:12 K:BB in 37.2 innings (eight starts) with his new team. With an overall 3.69 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 107:31 K:BB across 124.1 innings (24 starts), Mize is tentatively scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Marlins.