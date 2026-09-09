Mize allowed three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over 5.2 innings in a no-decision versus the Nationals on Tuesday.

Mize came away without a win for the fourth outing in a row. He's allowed 18 runs (13 earned) over 17.1 innings in that span, though his seven strikeouts Tuesday were his most in a start since he was traded to the Padres. The right-hander has a 3.70 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 107:29 K:BB through 119.1 innings over 23 starts between San Diego and Detroit this season. He's projected to make his next start at Colorado.