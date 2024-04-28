Mize didn't factor in the decision Saturday versus Kansas City after he allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits and no walks across five innings. He struck out two.

The 26-year-old was in line for his first loss of the season as exited with the Tigers trailing 3-1 through six innings, but the offense got him off the hook for the loss with a five-run seventh. Mize missed all of last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he's pitched well early in 2024 with a 3.08 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB over 26.1 innings. He's yet to allow more than three runs in any of his five starts.