Mize did not factor into the decision Friday against the Astros, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over six innings. He struck out two.

Mize shut out Houston through five innings Friday, eventually allowing one run on a Kyle Tucker solo homer to lead off the sixth. While the Tigers' bullpen couldn't hang on to the lead, it was an impressive outing from Mize after he allowed five runs in a loss to the Yankees in his last start. Overall, the 27-year-old right-hander is 1-1 with a 3.58 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 26:9 K:BB across 37.2 innings this season. Mize is currently lined up for a home matchup with the Marlins in his next start.